ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Operations & Technology > Airlines > Video: Aviation Festival interview with Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger

Video: Aviation Festival interview with Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger

Blogs & Commentary
Sep 1, 2017
blog

Turning a problem into revenue

Convincing passengers to give up their hand luggage is one of the toughest jobs in airline ground operations, so UK LCC easyJet’s plan to turn this problem into an ancillary revenue stream is an interesting move....More
Aug 25, 2017
blog

Is there a future for ‘middle-seat' airlines? ​

As the carve-up of German carrier airberlin begins, it begs the question of whether there is an independent future for second-tier airlines that are neither niche players, nor members of large airline groups....More
Aug 18, 2017
blog

Dueling Dallas views of US airline industry

Is Doug Parker too optimistic? Is Gary Kelly too cautious?...More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Sep 7, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

How big of a threat to air travel is the Hyperloop?  

A Hyperloop, the vacuum-tube city-to-city transportation concept introduced by Elon Musk in 2013, could be operational on a small scale within three years, according to Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) co-founder and CEO Dirk Ahlborn....More
JetBlue A320
Sep 7, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

JetBlue eyes future technologies, ‘selfie’ boarding  

New York-based JetBlue Airways sees a future for boarding using photographs taken on passengers’ own mobile phones and believes artificial intelligence (AI) will create a new chapter for the industry....More
Emirates A380
Sep 7, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Emirates chief sees stabilization after turbulent year  

Dubai-based Emirates is experiencing a pick-up in demand after the US laptop ban, a tough economic environment and sanctions against nearby Gulf state Qatar....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton