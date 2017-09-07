Video: Aviation Festival interview with Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger

Convincing passengers to give up their hand luggage is one of the toughest jobs in airline ground operations, so UK LCC easyJet’s plan to turn this problem into an ancillary revenue stream is an interesting move....More
As the carve-up of German carrier airberlin begins, it begs the question of whether there is an independent future for second-tier airlines that are neither niche players, nor members of large airline groups....More
A Hyperloop, the vacuum-tube city-to-city transportation concept introduced by Elon Musk in 2013, could be operational on a small scale within three years, according to Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) co-founder and CEO Dirk Ahlborn....More
New York-based JetBlue Airways sees a future for boarding using photographs taken on passengers’ own mobile phones and believes artificial intelligence (AI) will create a new chapter for the industry....More