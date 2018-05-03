Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air CEO József Váradi has said that newly launched Wizz Air UK could be used as a vehicle to acquire assets from other airlines. London Luton-headquartered Wizz Air UK launched commercial operations with an initial service between London Luton and Bucharest on May 3. The airline will undergo a rapid ramp-up, building to a fleet of five A321s and three A320s by June 4. Wizz Air UK was originally created as a contingency measure against the ...