A Utair Aviation Boeing 737-800 (VQ-BJI) has been seriously damaged after a runway overrun at Sochi Airport on Sept. 1.

The aircraft, which was inbound from Moscow Vnukovo, landed at Sochi and came to a stop in a nearby riverbed at 0300 local time.

The wing and landing gears were destroyed and the left engine caught fire, the airline said.

The airport continued operations throughout the incident. According to a Sochi Airport statement, the fire was extinguished within eight minutes and all 164 passengers and six crew were evacuated within 17 minutes.

While there were no fatalities, Interfax agency reported that 18 passengers were injured. Associated Press also reports that an airport supervisor, who was among the first responders, died of a heart attack at the scene.

An investigation has been launched.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com