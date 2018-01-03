North American airlines and airports along the US and Canadian east coast are bracing for a winter storm forecast to affect operations from northern Florida to Newfoundland between Jan. 3-Jan. 6, 2018.

The storm is expected to coat northern Florida and southeastern Georgia with a layer of ice, changing to snow and blizzard conditions as it moves up the east coast.

Airports in the storm’s projected path include: Savannah, Georgia (SAV); Charleston, South Carolina (CHS); Norfolk, Virginia (ORF); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL); the New York City metropolitan area (JFK, Newark EWR and LaGuardia LGA); Providence, Rhode Island (PVD); Boston, Massachusetts (BOS); and Halifax, Nova Scotia (YHZ), among others.

Several carriers including Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, New York-based JetBlue Airways, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, Chicago-based United Airlines and ultra LCCs Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Florida-based Spirit Airlines are offering rebooking-fee waivers to customers with previously purchased tickets on flights to affected airports.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com