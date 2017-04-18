United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz encouraged the public, the carrier’s customers and investors to patiently wait for April 30 to hear a more detailed response from the airline about how last week’s passenger bumping incident will change United’s policies and procedures.

“We are looking at a broad array of issues … [related to] our broader customer experience,” Munoz told analysts and reporters during an April 18 conference call on Chicago-based United’s first-quarter earnings. “I’ll ask all of you to wait until” April 30, when United will detail the results of a review undertaken in the aftermath of last week’s incident on United Express flight 3411, from which passenger David Dao was violently dragged after being involuntarily bumped.

Munoz said “there was never a consideration for firing an employee” over the incident, calling it “a system failure across various areas.” But he acknowledged, “The buck stops here. I’m sure there was a lot of conjecture about me personally” losing his job.

Munoz said he has met with United’s board of directors, which he added has had “fulsome conversations” following last week’s incident and Munoz’s initial response that sparked widespread criticism of the CEO for failing to immediately issue a full and clear apology. Munoz indicated the board supports the ongoing review and is also awaiting the results.

United president Scott Kirby said the airline has “had a lot of communication with our corporate customers” since the April 9 flight 3411 incident and ensuing public relations fallout. He said United has sought to “reassure” corporate customers and address their “specific concerns,” adding, “There has been concern from corporate accounts, which has been totally appropriate. They want us to fix this.”

Kirby said it is “really too early for us to tell anything” about whether bookings have been negatively affected by the flight 3411 incident. “Our forecast for the [second] quarter hasn’t changed at all,” he noted.

Munoz said he has sent a “personal note to our most loyal customers” about the incident, adding, “The response rate has been pretty high and positive. A lot of people have thoughts and ideas of how we can make things better.”

Munoz said he had also visited the Chinese consulate in Chicago to address concerns in China about the flight 3411 incident, which led to Chinese social media calls to boycott United. Munoz said he also plans to travel to China “soon,” although he added the trip has been “planned for some time.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com