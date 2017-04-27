Lawyers for David Dao—the passenger violently dragged off United Express flight 3411 nearly three weeks ago—announced April 27 an amicable settlement had been reached with United Airlines. The amount involved will remain confidential as a provision of the settlement, a condition to which Dao and his attorneys have agreed to comply.

Earlier in the day, United released a list of policy changes the airline is implementing to improve customer service and regain the air traveling public’s trust, a development referred to in the statement released by Dao’s lawyers confirming the legal settlement.

“Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes, which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers,” Dao’s attorney Thomas Demetrio said. “I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United’s lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity.”

In a statement, United said the company was “pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411. We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

Demetrio first announced Dao’s planned lawsuit against United April 13, taking the airline industry and United’s CEO Oscar Munoz to task in a televised news conference. “For a long time, airlines—United in particular—have bullied us. They have treated us less than we deserve,” Demetrio said at the time. “Are we going to be treated like cattle and bullied? … There is a culture of disrespect and rudeness. Rudeness and bullying customers has gone the next step to physical.”

In the settlement statement, which came two weeks after the attorney said he was conducting due diligence ahead of filing a lawsuit, Demetrio praised Munoz.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has, “Demetrio said. “In addition United has taken full responsibility for what happened on flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

