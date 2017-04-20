Lufthansa Cargo Boeing 777F
Chicago-based United Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement for “extensive” cargo cooperation on routes between the US and Europe. The partners said they would work together on the availability of their capacity, align booking and handling processes, as well as provide customers with greater flexibility, time savings, thousands of new route combinations and more than 600 direct connections per week between the US and Europe. “The ...
