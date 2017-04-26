United CEO tells senators flight 3411 “will never happen again”

Karen Walker

United Airlines’ CEO has provided US lawmakers with a detailed account of events leading up to and during the incident that notoriously ended up with a passenger being brutally dragged off an aircraft to make way for a United regional airline employee.

Responding to a request for more information from US senators, United CEO Oscar Munoz reiterates in a letter that the airline has made a number of policy changes since the April 9 incident in Chicago. These include a requirement that “must-ride” employees must be available for a flight at least one hour before its departure, that gate agents are empowered to offer passengers alternative solutions in the event of an over-booking or employee “must-ride” situation, and that law enforcement officers will not be called in unless there is a safety or security situation.

Flight 3411, a Republic Airlines flight operating as United Express from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was overbooked by one passenger, Munoz tells senators John Thune, Bill Nelson, Roy Bunt and Maria Cantwell in a letter dated April 26 that responds to a series of questions they posed as a result of the incident.

Munoz tells the senators that repeated solicitations to find a volunteer to give up their seat were unsuccessful. United agents therefore followed company rules and identified one passenger before boarding to be involuntarily bumped with compensation.

However, flight 3411’s problems were not over. Around boarding time, four Republic crew members arrived at the gate and were presented as “must-rides” because they were operating an early morning flight from Louisville to New York Newark the next day. Munoz says an earlier flight they were supposed to travel on was delayed because of mechanical issues and there was no other flight available that would have enabled them to meet FAA crew-rest rules and be ready for the Newark flight. Munoz says 70 passengers on the Louisville-Newark flight might have seen their flight cancelled and other passengers down the line might also have been affected.

Faced with a full flight, and with everyone boarded, United gate agents identified four passengers for involuntary removal to make room for the Republic crew. Two passengers complied, but the other two refused to leave the aircraft. Gate agents therefore called in local enforcement officers. They forcibly dragged one of the passengers out of his seat, breaking his nose and two teeth when his head struck the arm rest, and down the aisle. He was hospitalized. Video taken by other passengers quickly spread around the world on social media and TV, sparking public outrage and condemnation.

Munoz says those people onboard flight 3411 who were identified for involuntary removal were offered $1000 in travel vouchers, hotel accommodation and food that night, and flights to Louisville the next afternoon. He says the four passengers selected for involuntary removal were done so on the basis of fare class and wholly domestic itineraries.

“United is taking steps to provide its employees with additional tools and training to ensure that a situation such as flight 3411 never happens again,” Munoz says.

Munoz says that in the “relatively rare” situation of involuntary denial of boarding, United follows its rules and those of the US Department of Transportation, which are published in its contract of carriage. But he adds that a thorough review of company policies has already led to changes.

“We seek to avoid putting our customers, employees and partners into impossible situations due to policies we control," Munoz tells the senators.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com