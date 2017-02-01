Chicago-based United Airlines and Colombia’s Avianca Holdings are engaged in negotiations to “deepen the companies’ commercial and strategic relations,” United said in a statement.

United said it is also in talks with Avianca Brasil. United, Avianca and Avianca Brasil are all members of the Star Alliance.

Details of what form the strategic partnership may take were not revealed. “The board of directors of Avianca has authorized Avianca to carry out all the analysis and other steps that are required for a potential strategic-commercial alliance with United Airlines,” Avianca told regulators in Colombia, according to Reuters.

It is unclear whether the negotiations could lead to United taking a stake in Avianca or Avianca Brasil. Avianca Brasil CEO Jose Efromovich told ATW last year that Avianca had “opened up the door” to a potential outside investment.

“United and Avianca have a long history of partnership through Star Alliance, and we look forward to enhancing our cooperation to provide even better service for our customers,” United president Scott Kirby said in a statement. “Deepening our relationship allows us to expand on our existing Star Alliance and strategic partnerships in the region as we continue building a great network in Latin America.”

United took a 5% stake in Azul Brazilian Airlines in 2015.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com