Turkish Airlines is on a cost-savings drive and has grounded 25 narrowbodies after events last year hit demand for travel to Turkey, but the carrier’s new CEO, Bilal Eksi, says he has no plans to cancel any new aircraft orders. Speaking exclusively to ATW, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said the airline had budgeted for double-digit growth in 2016. But the June 28 terrorist attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport and an attempted military coup caused a steep decline in demand, especially ...