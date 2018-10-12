TUI Group has confirmed is in talks with German airline investment group Intro Aviation to sell French leisure airline Corsair International.

A TUI spokesman told ATW the group has “also signed a letter of intent. Now the consultations continue.” There are also ongoing talks between Intro and unions, but the spokesperson declined to give more details.

“There are several companies that have interest in Corsair. The carrier has a special position [in TUI]. Corsair is not a tour operator that integrates TUI; it is a very small French Airline,” he said.

TUI Group is a travel and tourism company headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company has said several times it is not in a hurry to sell Corsair and is keeping an eye on all options for an optimal solution for the company and employees.

ATW understands Corsair’s fleet and business model no longer fit in the TUI Group and five of its airlines operate a harmonized Boeing aircraft fleet, while Corsair operates four Airbus A330-200/300s and three aging Boeing 747-400s.

Intro has invested and restructured airlines in recent years, including Irish regional CityJet, Austria’s former regional carrier InterSky, planned investments in former airberlin and a possible investment in a new South Korean LCC.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at