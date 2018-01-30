Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group plans to take delivery of four more Boeing 737 MAX 8s this year as it begins a major fleet renewal initiative. TUI took delivery of its first 737 MAX 8 this week. The aircraft will be operated by TUIfly Benelux. TUI has 70 Boeing 737 MAXs on order—52 737 MAX 8s and 18 737 MAX 10s. “All these aircraft will be delivered in the next five years,” TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen told ATW in Brussels. “Through this ...