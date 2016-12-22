Speaking at the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) annual meeting in Casablanca, Morocco, the group’s director-general Abdul Wahab Teffaha recalled the period prior to US liberalization in the 1980s. “Before 1980, airlines and governments agreed on everything,” he said. “They agreed on seats; they agreed on the tariffs of those seats, the distance between those seats and the food on the plane.” A variety of protectionist practices shielded companies ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Threat Of Renewed Protectionism Concerns Middle East Carriers" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.