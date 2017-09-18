UK leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines will launch Economy PLUS service on its short- and medium-haul flights from Nov. 1. The new product offering includes services such as priority boarding, an increased luggage allowance and complimentary drinks inflight.

Economy PLUS will supplement Thomas Cook’s existing Economy fare, giving customers the option to add small, but significant luxuries to their flight. “Customers choosing the Economy PLUS package will enjoy a priority security lane and check-in, an additional 4kg of hand luggage, 25kg of hold luggage, the option to reserve a seat, and complimentary inflight drinks and premium James Martin meal. They will also have access to Thomas Cook’s mobile in-flight entertainment service, Sunstream,” according to the company.

