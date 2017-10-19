UK-based tour operator Thomas Cook Group will launch a new airline in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca next year, the company said Oct. 18.

Thomas COO Airlines Balearics should begin operations with three Airbus A320s from spring 2018, operating flights for the Thomas Cook Group. The new unit is part of the group’s airlines growth strategy.

The three aircraft are currently operating for Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium.

The group has requested its fourth airline operator’s certificate (AOC) in Mallorca, in addition to UK-based Thomas Cook Airlines, Condor in Germany and Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia. Mallorca is expected to add 1 million passengers for the Thomas Cook Group, making it the most favored destination.

The Spanish subsidiary should bring additional seasonal capacity for the group airlines and the Palma base should deliver operational flexibility with a competitive cost-structure.

“With this new airline we can adjust seasonal changes, do cost-effective planning and offer more destinations,” Thomas Cook Group chief airlines officer Christoph Debus said in a statement.

Debus said the announcement is in line with the recent fleet exchange agreement with Montreal-based leisure carrier Air Transat.

On Oct. 2, leisure carriers Air Transat and Thomas Cook Airlines signed a seven-year agreement to exchange aircraft on a seasonal basis. The deal calls for UK-based Thomas Cook to make available a number of narrowbody Airbus A321s every winter to Montreal-based Air Transat, which will receive at least one widebody A330-200 in return.

The Thomas Cook Group currently includes UK-based Thomas Cook Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium and Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia.

