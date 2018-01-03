Leisure travel group Thomas Cook has acquired Airberlin Aviation, an affiliate of bankrupt airberlin, to speed up its growth in the German market. The takeover has been approved by airberlin’s creditor committee. The unit was planned as a separate air operator’s certificate (AOC) owned by airberlin, and should have taken on all of the 38 aircraft allocated to the wet-lease agreement Eurowings and Austrian Airlines made in February 2017. Airberlin Aviation’s AOC is in the ...