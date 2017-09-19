A leadership reshuffle at Thai LCC Nok Air could pave the way for shareholder Thai Airways to play a larger role in the carrier’s turnaround. Nok advised the Thai stock market late last week that CEO Patee Sarasin has stepped down from the position, although he will stay on as vice chairman of the board. Deputy CEO Piya Yodmani has taken over as CEO. Nok chairman Somchainuk Engtrakul also resigned in August. Sarasin was the CEO of Nok since its founding in 2004. Thai Airways ...