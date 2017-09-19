Nok Air Boeing 737-800
A leadership reshuffle at Thai LCC Nok Air could pave the way for shareholder Thai Airways to play a larger role in the carrier’s turnaround. Nok advised the Thai stock market late last week that CEO Patee Sarasin has stepped down from the position, although he will stay on as vice chairman of the board. Deputy CEO Piya Yodmani has taken over as CEO. Nok chairman Somchainuk Engtrakul also resigned in August. Sarasin was the CEO of Nok since its founding in 2004. Thai Airways ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Thailand’s Nok Air reshuffles leadership" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.