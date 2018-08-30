Swiss regional SkyWork Airlines ceased operations Aug. 29, after fleet renewal efforts failed to improve the business after seven years of operations.

“After failed negotiations with a possible partner, the economic conditions are no longer given to continue the operation,” the airline said in a statement.

The company voluntarily returned its air operator’s certificate (AOC) to the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) and must notify the bankruptcy judge to pay any outstanding debts. The next steps are now with the judge.

SkyWork, which declined to answer any inquiries, said this move also marks the closure of the last real Swiss-owned scheduled airline.

On Aug. 23, the carrier said it had planned to launch Geneva-Lugano services from October.

Last year, the carrier had to suspend flights from Oct. 29-31, 2017 because it was unable to provide proof of financing necessary to continue flight operations. However, the carrier submitted necessary documents Oct. 31 to FOCA, which renewed the AOC for an unlimited period, enabling the carrier to relaunch scheduled winter operations Nov. 1.

Bern Airport, which handled about 300,000 passengers per year, will lose its largest client as SkyWork operated 60% of all flights.

The collapse of SkyWork Airlines leads to a short-term abolition of scheduled flights and is expected to cause a significant decline in revenue to the airport. However, the existence of the airport is not directly threatened, according to a statement.

SkyWork operated to 24 destinations this summer; the airline carried around 140,000 passengers per year.

