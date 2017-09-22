The first airliner designed from the outset for operation at London City Airport (LCY), Bombardier’s CSeries, is delivering on its promises, according to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which is ramping up services to the UK financial center gateway. “London City is happy with the noise level of the aircraft. We are happy with the payload,” SWISS CSeries deputy fleet chief pilot Sven Thaler said. “At London City we are not only the largest aircraft, but also ...