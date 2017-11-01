Swedish regulators have restored the full air operator’s certificate (AOC) for regional NextJet, replacing the temporary certificate that was issued because of financial concerns.

Swedish CAA Transport Styrelsen downgraded NextJet to the temporary AOC in August, with an expiration date of Nov. 17, giving the airline time to sort out its finances. In an update, NextJet said Transport Styrelsen granted the carrier a permanent operating license Oct. 30, removing the Nov. 17 deadline.

“One important part of the measures that have been implemented is a new share issue, where four shareholders have each injected share capital of SEK10 million ($1.2 million) into the company, SEK40 million in total,” NextJet said. “Other measures being implemented include the sale of one aircraft. Altogether, these measures will strengthen Nextjet’s position by around SEK70 million.”

The airline described its new investors—which include aircraft trading company Alandia Air, handling firm Solving and energy company Herrfors—as “strong and solvent.”

Five Air Åland shareholders are also behind the capital injection, namely Ålandsbanken, Åland Post, Ömsen, PAF and Eriksson Capital. NextJet CEO Magnus Ivarsson will remain a shareholder.

“With our shareholder base and finances secured, we can now devote our complete focus to developing NextJet services,” Ivarsson said. “Our new shareholders are not only bringing fresh capital, they will also add important new know-how. There is a clear need for an airline such as NextJet.”

NextJet has a fleet of 14 aircraft—10 Saab 340s and four British Aerospace ATPs—operating from Stockholm, Gothenburg and Helsinki to smaller cities in Sweden and Finland. The airline changed ownership just over a year ago.

“Bookings with NextJet have held up and there has been strong support in the market, despite the uncertainty over our license, which means the outlook is good for a strong finish to the year,” the airline said.

