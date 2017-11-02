Sweden-based cargo airline West Atlantic is considering looking for additional shareholders to recapitalize operations, in the light of costly delays in bringing in new freighters to its fleet.

West Atlantic Group is a holding company for two cargo airlines, West Air Sweden and Atlantic Airlines of the UK. The Gothenburg-based carrier acts as an outsourced air freight provider for organizations such as national postal services and express package integrators.

In a statement Nov. 2, it noted that it had previously reported negative financial results for the first two quarters of the year. This was “to a great extent due to high startup costs caused by delayed deliveries of aircraft for the new [UK] Royal Mail contract, which is the company’s largest contract ever with revenues of around SEK3 billion [$358 million] during the five-year contract term.

“These delays caused the company to sub-charter aircraft from other airlines, and incur double the cost for many items during the period January-September 2017. The losses have been reported in the Q1 and Q2 interim reports, and have continued during Q3, reducing the equity and liquidity.”

Consequently, the airline said, “as of Sept. 30 West Atlantic had not fulfilled the ‘Maintenance Test,’ as stipulated in the terms and conditions … of the company’s corporate bond loan.”

The company was “exploring possibilities to re-capitalize the company through an equity injection and/or other alternatives to increase the company’s liquidity levels.”

In his comments to the 2Q financial report, published in August, West Atlantic’s CEO & president Fredrik Groth said cost overruns were primarily the result of increased sub-charter costs for the Royal Mail contract, “as our new Boeing 737 leased aircraft experienced significant delivery delays from our lessors. We had to simultaneously support costs related to our delayed aircraft, such as compensation for pilots and engineers.”

In its Nov. 2 statement, the company said it foresaw “no immediate consequences for operations or the company’s ability to pay its debtors. A turnaround and a return to profit are foreseen in Q4, not least because of an expected sale of aircraft, not required for operations, to be concluded.”

The statement cautioned, however, that if those aircraft sales were are not concluded during Q4,” the company might once again have difficulties to fulfill the “maintenance test” as per Dec. 31, 2017.”

The company was therefore “exploring possibilities to re-capitalize the company through an equity injection and/or other alternatives to increase the company’s liquidity levels.”

Speaking to ATW, CFO Magnus Dahlberg said the delays had involved a group of Boeing 737-400 freighters. All had now been delivered.

He said that, apart from the possibility of seeking new shareholders, the company was studying several other options, including raising more funds from existing shareholders.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com