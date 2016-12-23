SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, is expected to report a solid 2016 performance, despite “challenging conditions” for the airline industry in the tourism sector—including a series of terrorist bombings and a failed coup attempt in Turkey, which depressed yields and slowed bookings because of decreased demand. “So far our 2016 yield has dropped by less than 10% compared to the year before,” SunExpress commercial director Peter Glade ...