Startup Air Belgium has selected Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL) as its home base for flights to China and other Asian destinations. First flights are scheduled for the end of March, with Hong Kong as the first destination. The first of four Airbus A340-300s is expected to arrive in mid-February, allowing the new airline to obtain an air operator’s certificate (AOC). Air Belgium has a startup capital of €20 million ($25 million), divided among Belgian and European ...