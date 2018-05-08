Lufthansa plans to focus its future growth on its hub in Munich, Zurich and Vienna while pulling capacity off Frankfurt for now, CEO Carsten Spohr told the annual shareholder meeting on May 8. Spohr criticized Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport for the high costs and what Spohr perceives as poor quality. The Lufthansa CEO said the airport is not investing enough into facilities, security checks are in desperate need of upgrades, and the many infrastructure constraints lead to a ...