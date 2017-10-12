Southwest Airlines plans to launch flights between the continental US and Hawaii, a move that will test the limits of Southwest’s service model given the distance of the flights. The Dallas-based airline has applied to FAA for the extended-range twin-engine operations (ETOPS) approval for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 that will be needed to fly to Hawaii. Southwest started operating nine 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the beginning of October. The airline said it will start selling Hawaii flight ...