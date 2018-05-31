Grounded South African regional airline SA Express has embarked on a 30-day program to try to get back into the air.

In a video on the airline’s Facebook page, acting CEO Matsietsi Mokholo laid out the timetable for restoring the airline’s ability to operate. Following an audit of SA Express, the country’s regulator, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), suspended not only the airline’s air operator’s certificate May 24, but also its aircraft maintenance organization (AMO) certificate and the certificates of airworthiness for the entire, 22-strong fleet.

SACAA did not provide details of its audit findings, but said it had 17 areas of concern, of which five were categorized as level 1, described as “severe non-compliance or non-conformance that poses a very serious safety or security risk to the public.”

The airline was also briefly suspended from operations in 2016 after the SACAA found problems with its safety monitoring processes.

SA Express operates a mixture of Bombardier CRJ200 and -700 regional jets, plus Q400 turboprops.

The airline faces an underlying problem of a lack of financial liquidity and has asked its owner, the South African government, for additional funding. However, this is likely to take some time to materialize. The carrier is also suffering from an exodus of staff; 11 of its 13 executive committee members are interim post-holders, Mokholo revealed.

She said the 30-day suspension of the airline’s AOC was bad enough, but what really shocked her management team and she was the suspension of the AMO, “which meant that none of our technical guys could touch any of our aircraft.”

Following the SACAA audit, Mokholo said the airline had given itself 10 days to work out a comprehensive corrective plan to address the failings outlined. Following that, it intends to have a “robust interaction” with the regulator’s officials during which officials can give the airline feedback on its plans.

The final 15 days of the 30-day suspension period will be spent planning how the airline can restart its services.

The interim CEO accepted that the return to service would be difficult and that passengers would wonder if the airline could be trusted.

SA Express has been tapping other South African carriers such as SAA, LCC Mango Airlines and SA Airlink to operate its services during the suspension.

To try to provide “a level of certainty” to passengers planning to book flights, SA Express issued a timetable for the next 12 months May 29.

