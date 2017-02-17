UK low-cost carrier (LCC) easyJet expects to finalize plans for a European air operator’s certificate (AOC) over the coming weeks and could place a new AOC in either Portugal or Austria. “Talks with authorities [of both countries] have been held. Besides Austria, Portugal is on the agenda,” a source involved in establishing new AOCs in Austria told ATW. “Portugal, for example, is very agile and cooperative to establish a new AOC, most likely the easiest place in ...