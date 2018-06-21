Corsair Airbus A330-200
France’s secondary airlines are looking at ways they can work together to better compete with legacy carrier Air France and with growing competition from LCCs on both long- and short-haul, executives told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum. A plan—put forward by former Air France executive Lionel Guerin earlier this year to bring together Air Caraibes, French Bee, XL Airways, La Compagnie and Corsair to form a more powerful ...
