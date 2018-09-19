The German airline of Lithuania’s Small Planet Group has launched insolvency proceedings, but the company said it has permission to continue German and Dutch flight operations while it restructures.

Small Planet Airlines GmbH—the group’s German airline—was formed in 2015 and secured its air operator’s certificate (AOC) in April 2016. The airline operates nine Airbus A320s and A321s to holiday destinations in the Mediterranean, Egypt and the Canary Island for German tour operators.

“Small Planet Airlines GmbH has decided to restructure its business and today filed an application for insolvency proceedings in self administration with the local court Berlin-Charlottenburg with the aim of maintaining the airline's flight operations in the long term,” Small Planet Airlines GmbH said on Sept. 18.

The CEO of parent company Small Planet Group, Vytautas Kaikaris, said airberlin’s demise created an opportunity for a rapid expansion push in Germany, which “didn’t go according to plan.”

“Small Planet Airlines Germany chose to grow more than double in size in order to take advantage of these newly opened possibilities in the market. However, the company struggled to manage this successfully due to several factors: late delivery of aircraft before the start of the summer season, shortage of crews in the market, unreliable sub-charter aircraft and unforeseeable technical events had a devastating impact on a very intense schedule, which led to flight irregularities, which in turn led to increasing cost burden,” Kaikaris said.

Despite the insolvency and restructuring, Small Planet Airlines GmbH said tickets remain valid and all flights to and from Germany and the Netherlands will continue.

“The German Federal Aviation Authority has not mentioned any objections to the continuation of the flight operations. The company is working on a solution to maintain flight operations in the long term. Direct inquiries to the airline cannot currently be answered due to the high workload. The reason for today’s step is the tense financial situation due to the events of the current summer. The local court has approved the application for insolvency in self administration and appointed Mr. Joachim Voigt-Salus as preliminary custodian,” Small Planet Airlines GmbH said.

Small Planet Airlines’ operations in Lithuania, Poland and Cambodia are unaffected. The group operates 29 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on around 240 leisure routes from 15 European bases. By the end of this year, Small Planet Airlines expects to fly 3.9 million passengers, up 29% on 2017.

