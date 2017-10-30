Switzerland-based SkyWork Airlines canceled all flights for Sunday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 30, because of a still-missing operating license for the winter timetable.

“At the moment we have no evidence that SkyWork can ensure financing of flight operations for the winter timetable,” SkyWork Airlines said in a statement.

CEO Martin Inäbnit said the airline is “working on a solution and still wants to provide the proof of financing and continue the flight operations.”

He said SkyWork’s Berne home base is too small to operate year-round operations and cover costs. “It is therefore essential that we generate additional passenger and turnover outside Berne. Only in this way can the Berne home base be secured. This is part of the business plan 2018-2022, which focuses on growth strategy,” he said.

Unless SkyWork secures necessary funds, the financial requirements for 2018 will be “considerably higher than in the previous business years focused on Berne,” he said.

SkyWork operates to 17 destinations with a fleet of five turboprops, 120 employees; the airline carries 140,000 passengers per year.

Slovenian Star Alliance member Adria Airways plans to base two aircraft at Berne as a result of SkyWork’s financial issues. Adria will launch services to Berlin Tegel, Hamburg, Munich and Vienna from Nov. 6.

