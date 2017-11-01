Switzerland authorities renewed the air operator’s certificate (AOC) for SkyWork Airlines Oct. 31, enabling the carrier to relaunch scheduled winter operations Nov. 1.

The regional airline had to cancel all flights Oct. 29-31 because it had been unable to provide proof of financing necessary to continue flight operations. However, the carrier submitted necessary documents Oct. 31 to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation, which renewed the AOC for an unlimited period.

SkyWork operates to 17 destinations with a fleet of five turboprops; the airline carries 140,000 passengers per year.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at