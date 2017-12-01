Singapore-based LCC Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, will expand its network to Europe with the launch off 4X-weekly Singapore-Berlin services starting in mid-2018.

The route launch is subject to regulatory approval. Berlin will become Scoot’s second European destination; it currently serves Athens. The flights would be operated with a Boeing 787-9.

Berlin would become the fourth city in Germany served by SIA Group. SIA currently flies to Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich.

The expanding LCC is set to start Singapore-Honolulu 787-9 flights in December.

“Scoot’s merger with Tigerair Singapore this year strengthens our position and allows us to expand our long-haul operations,” Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said in a statement.

SIA dropped its short-haul LCC brand Tigerair in July 2017, merging the airline into mid-to long-haul LCC Scoot.

Post-merger Scoot operates to 62 destinations in 16 countries.

