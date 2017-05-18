As it turns 70, Singapore Airlines is deeply entrenched in the overhaul of a business model that has kept it at the top of its field for decades. Major structural changes to the industry, particularly in the booming local market, have forced the airline to instigate its own fundamental changes to remain competitive. Indeed, many of Asia’s legacy full-service carriers have been left reeling by the waves of structural change that have swept across the industry, and each has tackled the ...