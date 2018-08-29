Russia’s Aeroflot Group has re-elected Vitaly Savelyev as CEO for a further five-year term on Aug. 28.

Over the next five years, the Moscow Sheremetyevo-based airline said it plans to increase traffic, launch new bases in Russian regions, raise the number of international transfer passengers, and expand the share of Russian-built aircraft in its fleet.

The new strategy will be published in September.

Savelyev took over as Aeroflot CEO in April 2009, succeeding Valery Okulov. Since that time, the Russian flag carrier has merged regional carriers Rossiya Airlines, Donavia and Orenair. It launched low-cost subsidiary Pobeda Airline in 2014.

