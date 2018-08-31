Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) is reporting a successful 2018 Hajj season as the SkyTeam alliance member plans to expand its religious and pilgrim business as the Saudi government continues to issue more visas.

“Saudia is being quite successful in growing our traffic and gaining market share from the competition,” CEO Jaan Albrecht told ATW. “Pilgrimage traffic has great potential and is a priority for years to come.”

Saudia´s share in the pilgrimage travel business to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reached 31% during this year’s Hajj season.

According to Saudia´s adjusted Hajj-plan as of July 26, the carrier expected to transport 1.1 million passengers to and from Saudi Arabia. The Hajj peak season is about 70 days; in 2018, the peak days of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca were between Aug. 19-24.

“This year we have deployed 18 wet leased aircraft. Ten Airbus A330-200 from [Turkish LCC] Onur Air and eight Boeing 747-400 from Air Atlanta Icelandic,” Albrecht said.

The wet-leased aircraft, in addition to Saudia´s own eight Boeing 777-300ERs, were deployed fully to the Hajj markets, Albrecht said.

Figures released by the Saudia Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) revealed a 41% increase in the number of pilgrims over last year, with 1,535 flights (of all airlines) scheduled to arrive at the Hajj terminal of Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED), the main airport for pilgrims.

