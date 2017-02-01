SAS Scandinavian Airlines’ focus on frequent travelers appears to be paying off, but more needs to be done to cut costs in an increasingly competitive environment, according to president and CEO Rickard Gustafson.

That environment has spurred the airline to choose Ireland as the first site for an air operator’s certificate (AOC) outside the high-cost Scandinavian region, Gustafson said.

In the airline’s annual report—which is separate from its financial figures—Gustafson said that tri-national SAS’s focus on regular travelers had seen members of its EuroBonus frequent flyer program increase travel 6% in 2016, a larger increase than other passengers.

Membership of EuroBonus jumped by 500,000 over the year, to 4.7 million.

“The most frequent travelers are also the people with the greatest demands on their travel experience and for whom we develop our product and network. This leads to options that benefit all our customers,” Gustafson said.

Having completed its investment in long-haul aircraft and new routes in 2016—the long-haul fleet expanded from 12 to 16 and cabin interiors were upgraded—the next step would be to undertake similar cabin improvements in the short-haul fleet, he said. Part of this would see the installation of what he described as “the market’s fastest Wi-Fi on all our Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.”

Modernization of the A320 fleet will continue; the first A320neo was delivered in October 2016 and 12 more are scheduled to arrive over the next financial year.

SAS is increasingly moving to an operating model where it outsources flights on thinner, more lightly traveled routes to regional partner airlines using more appropriately sized aircraft. “This cost-efficient operation provides annual savings of about SEK0.5 billion ($57 million) and we have identified further development opportunities,” Gustafson said.

SAS said in December 2016 it planned to open bases outside Scandinavia in order to lower costs.

In a separate statement issued Feb. 1, the airline said if it was to secure the long-term profitability of key traffic flows and actively participate in the growing leisure market, it must “have the same preconditions as other market participants. Therefore, SAS has decided to establish a new AOC in Ireland, with operational bases in London and Spain. The aim is for the new operations to be up and running by winter 2017/2018.”

These new bases would complement SAS’s Scandinavian production “and, in time, build an even broader network with a superior schedule to the benefit of our customers.”

Digitalization—which included a new website launch in November 2016—will be a further major plank in the airline’s plans. In the same vein, all cabin crew have now been equipped with iPads to enable them to provide a more personal level of service to passengers “while simultaneously simplifying onboard processes and making daily life more efficient for cabin crew.”

