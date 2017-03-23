Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has concluded an agreement with Estonia’s Regional Jet OÜ, to partly replace short-haul capacity being lost by the downsizing of current provider Jet Time Regional Jet OÜ will fly four ATR 72-600 turboprops on behalf of SAS from August.

The move comes following Danish airline Jet Time’s decision to cut its turboprop fleet as it attempts to reorganize after experiencing financial difficulties.

Regional Jet OÜ, owned by Nordic Aviation Group and LOT Polish Airlines, will mainly operate routes to and from Copenhagen. Another part of the Nordic Aviation Group operates as Estonia’s national carrier, under the Nordica brand.

SAS employs several regional airlines to provide capacity on thinner short-haul routes.

Coping with the rest of the capacity currently provided by Jet Time will be solved by reducing services and by redistributing existing capacity to other types of aircraft, SAS said March 23.

“We have now found the right collaborative partner to take over Jet Time’s flights,” SAS VP-external production Mikael Wångdahl said. “We look forward to working with Regional Jet OÜ, which is a competent and reliable partner and a key contribution to our wet-lease strategy.”

Since November 2016 when the agreements with Jet Time were wound up, the company has been working to find a new wet lease operator that can operate SAS’s regional services with ATR 72s.

Several airlines were in the hunt to take up the slack caused by Jet Time’s reduction in operations. Regional Jet OÜ won the contract partly because of audits of SAS’s Quality and Compliance Monitoring showed up excellent results, SAS said.

The agreement with Regional Jet OÜ spans six years, but can be terminated after three. The four ATR 72-600s will fly in SAS’s colors and will be staffed mainly by Copenhagen-based crews on local agreements.

Regional Jet OÜ was founded in 2015 as an independent company, supplying wet lease services to other companies.

Alan Dron alandron@adeptditorial.com