Saratov Airlines, which is rebranding as Ivolga Airlines, introduced one of its E190s with the new logo April 28; the livery remains the same.

Russian authorities have extended the air operator’s certificate (AOC) for Saratov Airlines through May 30 after the carrier resolved issues found in a March inspection that grounded the Antonov An-148 fleet.

Authorities carried out inspections in March after a Saratov Airlines An-148, en route from Moscow Domodedovo-Orsk, crashed several minutes after takeoff on Feb. 11. All 71 passengers and crew were killed.

The grounding was lifted in time for the carrier to carry out its planned summer flight program. Saratov Airlines continues to renovate its fleet by adding Embraer E190s and implementing its development plan, Saratov Airlines general director Igor Natykan said in a statement. An additional E190 should arrive in May.

The carrier, which is rebranding as Ivolga Airlines, introduced one of its E190s with the new logo April 28; the livery remains the same.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com