Samoa Airways Boeing 737-800
The government of Samoa said the South Pacific country’s state-owned airline must remain financially self-sufficient, as it relaunches international services. Samoa Airways began scheduled services with a flight to Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 14, and also will offer service to Australia. The carrier is based on the former Polynesian Airlines, which was operating turboprops in recent years. It was renamed Samoa Airways earlier this year after the government decided to resume ...
