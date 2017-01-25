A couple of decades ago, observers of the Middle East airline scene seriously doubted whether low-cost carriers (LCCs) would be able to establish a foothold in the Gulf, a region where “low-cost” is associated with “low-quality” and something to be avoided. That theory has been blown out of the water; LCCs Air Arabia, flydubai, flynas and Jazeera Airways all operate from the region to destinations as distant as western China, Russia and central ...