Ireland-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will reclaim €15 million ($16.3 million) from French authorities following a ruling in the airline’s favor by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The Luxembourg-based ECJ is the highest arbiter of European Union (EU) law.

Ryanair had argued that Irish A1 certificates, which are issued by individual member states of the European Union to confirm the social insurance status of an international transport worker, should have been accepted by French tax authorities.

France refused to accept the Irish A1 certificates of Ryanair personnel who were based temporarily in Marseille. This led to France levying social insurance charges on both the personnel and Ryanair, despite both having already paid the relevant social insurance levies in Ireland.

“This ECJ ruling confirms that the French social insurance authorities have acted unlawfully over the past 10 years by double charging Ryanair and its people, who were based temporarily in Marseille, but who had already fully paid their social insurance in Ireland in accordance with EU regulations,” the airline said April 27.

The Irish LCC said it would now pursue a full refund of the monies paid in double taxes to the French state from 2006 to 2010 “following French court rulings, which completely ignored these EU rules and Irish A1 certificates.”

The ECJ ruling also dismissed a 2017 attempt by the French state to pursue Ryanair for social insurance payments for its pilots and cabin crews operating on temporary summer schedules from Marseille between 2011 and 2014, the airline said.

A similar double tax situation also exists in Italy where there are several outstanding claims from 2006 to 2011 being pursued by Italian authorities for payment of Italian social insurance when these social contributions have already been paid by Ryanair’s pilots and cabin crew in Ireland.

In light of the ECJ ruling, Ryanair said its lawyers would be writing to Italian authorities to withdraw these claims.

