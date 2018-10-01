Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair warned Oct. 1 it could not rule out reductions in earnings this year as a combination of strikes and higher fuel costs affect revenues. The LCC lowered its full-year profit guidance (excluding its Austrian associate LaudaMotion) from its previous €1.25-€1.35 billion ($1.45-$1.57 billion) to €1.1-€1.2 billion. In addition, Ryanair plans to close two of its European bases from Nov. 5—at Eindhoven, Netherlands (four Boeing 737-800s); and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair warns on lower profit, capacity cuts as strikes, fuel costs mount" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.