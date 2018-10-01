Irish LCC Ryanair warned Oct. 1 it could not rule out reductions in earnings this year as a combination of strikes and higher fuel costs affect revenues. The LCC lowered its full-year profit guidance (excluding its Austrian associate LaudaMotion) from its previous €1.25-€1.35 billion ($1.45-$1.57 billion) to €1.1-€1.2 billion. In addition, Ryanair plans to close two of its European bases from Nov. 5—at Eindhoven, Netherlands (four Boeing 737-800s); and ...