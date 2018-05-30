Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is considering new bases in the French regions and going back to Copenhagen, now that the Irish LCC is willing to recognize unions. Last year, Ryanair’s pilots seized the leverage of a crewing crisis to push for union recognition, which had previously been fiercely opposed by O’Leary. Since then, Ryanair has negotiated deals with the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) in the UK and Italian pilots’ union ANPAC, which jointly ...
