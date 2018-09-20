Ryanair shareholders backed all resolutions at its annual shareholders’ meeting, easing some pressure on the Irish LCC, but sending a clear signal of discontent about how management has been handling a labor relations crisis by re-electing its chairman with a much smaller majority than before. Ryanair shareholders voted to approve all resolutions put forward by the airline at the annual general meeting (AGM), but chairman David Bonderman garnered only 70.5% of the vote, ...