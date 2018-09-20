Ryanair shareholders backed all resolutions at its annual shareholders’ meeting, easing some pressure on the Irish LCC, but sending a clear signal of discontent about how management has been handling a labor relations crisis by re-electing its chairman with a much smaller majority than before. Ryanair shareholders voted to approve all resolutions put forward by the airline at the annual general meeting (AGM), but chairman David Bonderman garnered only 70.5% of the vote, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair shareholders back resolutions at AGM" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.