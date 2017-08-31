Ireland-based LCC Ryanair is bidding to buy around 90 aircraft from cash-strapped Italian carrier Alitalia. Speaking in London on Aug. 31, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said his company would be submitting a bid for Alitalia’s aircraft, their crews and engineering staff to the Italian flag carrier’s administrators. Alitalia entered the Italian equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in May after staff blocked a deal that would have allowed a fresh injection of funds ...