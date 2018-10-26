Ireland-based LCC Ryanair has denied it was slow to react to an alleged racist incident that took place on one of its aircraft Oct. 19.

In a video widely shared on social media, an elderly white male passenger, since named as David Mesher, was filmed abusing Delsie Gayle, an elderly black woman. The incident was apparently triggered after Mesher had difficulty getting past the woman, who was in an aisle seat, to get to his window seat.

There have been widespread calls on social media for Ryanair to apologize to the female passenger and compensate her.

In a statement Oct. 26, Ryanair said its cabin crew had been aware of a verbal argument between the two passengers as the aircraft sat on the apron at Barcelona, prior to departing to London Stansted, but they had been unaware of any racial component to the argument until they were shown a video on a mobile phone after the aircraft had landed.

The airline said it had only become aware of the video late on Oct. 20 when it started to spread on social media and had referred the matter the following morning to police at Stansted, together with details of the two passengers.

“As the cabin crew believed they were dealing with an argument between two passengers, they followed company procedure to defuse the argument, and separate the passengers by offering to move one to alternative seating. In this case, the female passenger was moved at her request, to a seat adjacent to her daughter who was also traveling on this flight.

“After moving the female passenger, both passengers were asked if they were ‘okay,’ and both confirmed that they were. As far as the cabin crew were concerned, that was the end of the matter, and since there was no threat to aircraft safety, the issue of offloading one passenger did not arise.”

The airline added that it had immediately written, both by email and letter to Mrs. Gayle on Oct. 21, apologizing for what happened onboard the aircraft. The claim made in the media in recent days, that Ryanair did not contact or apologize to the female passenger, was untrue, the airline said.

“We again extend our very sincere apologies to this passenger for the regrettable, and unacceptable remarks that were made to her by an adjacent passenger, and we believe that by reporting this matter immediately to Essex Police and by apologizing in writing to this customer early on Sunday morning, Ryanair treated it with the urgency and seriousness it warranted,” Ryanair spokesman Robin Kiely said.

Police in Barcelona and Essex, the county in which Stansted is located, are investigating the matter. Mesher, who has been interviewed by police, has appeared on UK television, denying he was racist but saying he had lost his temper during the incident.

