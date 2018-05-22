Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is expecting to see further European airline consolidation through winter 2018, as higher fuel prices begin to bite, creating potential opportunities for the Irish LCC.

Speaking on Ryanair’s full-year results call May 21, O’Leary said the Irish LCC will closely monitor market opportunities.

“Mergers and acquisitions [M&A] will continue. We don’t see ourselves as being a prime mover in European M&A, because we intend to continue to grow strongly and organically with our new low-cost aircraft deliveries, but it is undoubted that there will be opportunities like LaudaMotion,” O’Leary said. “We will certainly be alive to them and will participate in them where we believe it will enhance Ryanair’s profitability.”

LaudaMotion is being created from the assets of former Austrian carrier leisure carrier NIKI. Both airlines were founded by Formula 1 champion Niki Lauda.

Ryanair is acquiring a 24.9% stake in LaudaMotion and O’Leary said he hopes to increase this shareholding to 75% “within the next number of months.”

NIKI became a 100% subsidiary of airberlin in 2011, but ceased operations in December after airberlin went into bankruptcy in October. By teaming up with Lauda, Ryanair stole a surprise victory over European rivals International Airlines Group (IAG) and Lufthansa, which were both vying to acquire NIKI’s assets.

In April, Ryanair also launched a Polish charter subsidiary, Ryanair Sun, which O’Leary said will be trading profitably in its first year of operations.

