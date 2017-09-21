Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair has said crew problems, which have forced the airline to cancel 2% of its flights over a six-week period, will not affect its full-year profit. In May, at the release of Ryanair’s 2016-17 full-year results, the Irish LCC said it was expecting a €1.4-€1.45 billion ($1.7-$1.74 billion) net profit for the 2017-18 financial year, up 8% on 2016-17. Responding to a question from ATW, a Ryanair spokeswoman said the cancellations—which will impact 315,000 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair maintains profit forecast despite cancellations" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.