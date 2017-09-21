Irish LCC Ryanair has said crew problems, which have forced the airline to cancel 2% of its flights over a six-week period, will not affect its full-year profit. In May, at the release of Ryanair’s 2016-17 full-year results, the Irish LCC said it was expecting a €1.4-€1.45 billion ($1.7-$1.74 billion) net profit for the 2017-18 financial year, up 8% on 2016-17. Responding to a question from ATW, a Ryanair spokeswoman said the cancellations—which will impact 315,000 ...