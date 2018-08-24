Irish LCC Ryanair has again tightened its hand-luggage limit for non-priority passengers as it strives to limit boarding delays. The policy goes into effect Nov. 1.

The development marks Ryanair’s second hand-luggage policy change in 2018, as the airline battles to balance its product with operational delays.

Since January, passengers who did not purchase the airline’s €6 ($7) ‘Priority Boarding’ option could take one purse-sized item on board the aircraft. They were also allowed one trolley bag that was tagged at the gate and put in the hold, without charge.

“This led to the tagging of up to 120 free gate bags which caused delays to 25-minute turnarounds,” Ryanair said as the company announced the new policy Aug. 23.

Under the updated rules, Ryanair non-priority passengers will still be allowed to take one small bag on board, which must be stowed under-seat. The size of the small bag has been increased from 35x20x20cm to 42x20x30cm, but any trolley bags and larger items must be tagged and handed in at check-in. If they are brought to the gate, a €25 fee will be charged to put it in the hold.

Priority boarding customers, who currently make up 30% of Ryanair passengers, will continue to be allowed one 10kg trolley bag and one smaller item in the cabin. The overhead bins of Ryanair’s 189-seat Boeing 737s can fit 100 trolley bags. As Priority Boarding is capped at 95 passengers per flight, Ryanair said there will be enough space on board.

Passengers travelling with infants will be allowed a free 5kg baby bag. Pre-cleared medical equipment will also be allowed without charge.

The changes will take effect from Nov. 1, but will also apply to all bookings made from Sept. 1.

To soften the impact of the new policy, Ryanair is introducing a new lower-cost checked bag fee of €8 for bags under 10kg, compared with the standard price of €25 for a 20kg bag.

This brings Ryanair into line with UK rival easyJet, which introduced a cheaper fee for smaller checked bags a year ago. EasyJet operates a strictly enforced one cabin-bag limit, although premium Speedy Boarding passengers are allowed to bring a second, small item.

“This new policy will speed up the boarding and cut flight delays. 60% of customers will be unaffected by these changes [30% of customers already buy Priority Boarding and 30% already travel with only one small carry-on] and we expect that the other 40% will either choose to buy Priority Boarding, or a 10kg check bag, or will choose to travel with only one free small bag,” Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said.

Ryanair customers who have already booked checked bags at the higher €25 rate will have the option to swap to the cheaper checked-bag fee, if their bag weighs under 10kg. Ryanair is also allowing non-priority passengers who book before Sept. 1 the option of cancelling their booking for a full refund.

“We don’t expect to make more money. Any increase in Priority Boarding and 10kg check bags will be offset by customers switching down from the current 20kg checked bag (€25) to the cheaper €8 10kg checked bag and many others will travel with just a small free bag,” Ryanair said.

Until January 2018, Ryanair allowed passengers to take two pieces of cabin baggage on board free of charge. This was meant to be shifted to just one small item, plus free trolley bag gate check-in, set to take effect Nov. 1, 2017. The change, however, was postponed to Jan. 15, 2018, as the original implementation date came right in the middle of Ryanair’s autumn 2017 rostering crisis.

Excessive hand luggage is an ongoing problem for airlines, particularly LCCs, which typically operate with average load factors of over 90%.

