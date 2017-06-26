Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will launch connecting flights through Milan Bergamo July 3, another move away from point-to-point services for the LCC following the successful launch of connecting flights at Rome Fiumicino last month.

The LCC will offer connections on 25 routes via Milan Bergamo, linking Alicante, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania, Corfu, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Lamezia, Madrid, Malaga, Malta, Naples, Palermo, Pescara, Trapani, Valencia and Zaragoza via its northern Italy base.

Ryanair said more connecting flight services will be rolled out at other airports across the entire Ryanair network later this year.

ATW understands that Ryanair is now Italy’s largest airline in terms of passenger numbers. “Ryanair is pleased to extend our connecting flight service to Milan Bergamo Airport, allowing customers to book connecting Ryanair flights on the lowest fares at our largest Italian base,” Ryanair CCO David O’Brien said. “Customers will be able to transfer onto their next flight without having to go landside, and have their bags checked through to their final destination.”

Through Ryanair, passengers can also book flights on 20 long-haul Air Europa routes from Milan Bergamo to North and South America. ”We are continuing our discussions with Aer Lingus and Norwegian, and other potential partners, with a view to launching connections with them later this year," O'Brien said.

“Ryanair and Norwegian plan to start joint feeder flights from summer 2017 onward,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told ATW recently.

Ryanair expects to carry nearly 120 million passengers this year.

